What is Liverpool's Plan If Andy Robertson Transfers to Tottenham?

Liverpool will reportedly recall on-loan Roma defender Kostas Tsimikas if Andy Robertson joins Tottenham this month. The Scotland international is out of contract at Anfield this summer and has struggled for game time following Milos Kerkez's arrival. As Spurs begin talks with the 31-year-old, the Reds may bring back their Greek full-back as cover.

Robertson drops hint on his future

Earlier this month, Robertson said he would like to remain at Liverpool beyond this summer but that he's a player "who wants to play."

He said last week: "Yes, but it's a difficult question. I've got five months left, and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there's options to go and things like that. I need to sit down with my family and decide. After a stressful summer, I'm just trying to enjoy being a part of it and being a Liverpool player. I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully we've managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants going forward."

Robertson has played more than 350 games for Liverpool and has won the Premier League and Champions League, among other triumphs. But with Kerkez often preferred at left-back this season, Robertson is considering his future.

"I can focus on the last eight and a half years. I think Jürgen Klopp left me out for one game and I was raging," Robertson added. "So I'm a player who wants to play. I've played through injuries. I've played when I'm not 100% fit. I've played when I've only been 50/40/30% fit for this club and my country. I always want to be on the grass and playing and obviously now that's not happening, so that's what is different. I have a different role here this season which I'm getting enjoyment out of, but at the end of the day, footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don't belong at any football club."

Robertson still has good relationship with Liverpool

After signing from Hull City for £8 million in 2017, Robertson has become a fan favourite at Liverpool. And despite serving the club so well for so long, the Scot is second choice behind Kerkez at Anfield this term. While he wants to play more, Robertson has no ill will towards the Reds figureheads.

"I've given absolutely everything for the club for the last eight and a half years and the club have been very good to me - they've rewarded me with good contracts when I have been playing well," he added. "Nobody can deny what I have given to this club. I've given everything day in and day out and put in some performances which I think have been good, and I hope others agree - I've won a lot of trophies and had a lot of good days here. My relationship with the people higher up in the club has always been excellent since the day I came in. Signing me for £8m and then doing what I have done helps that, which I remind people of all the time! The relationship is good and it's not quite 'what do they need to show me and what do I need to show them' as we've shown each other more than enough respect over the last eight and a half years. We'll see what comes."

Tsimikas to return to Liverpool?

This week, Tottenham have turned their attention to signing Robertson, who has started just four Premier League games this season. If he does leave the Merseyside outfit, Fabrizio Romano claims that Roma have given the green light for Tsimikas to return to Liverpool even though there is no recall clause. The Reds are said to be 'ready' to welcome the Greek back, with Robertson still available for selection for Arne Slot's side. Ben Jacobs adds that Robertson is 'keen' on a Spurs switch, too.

What comes next for Robertson?

If full-back Robertson does join Tottenham, he could feature for Liverpool in their upcoming games against Bournemouth on Saturday and then at home to Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. But then, his time at Anfield could come to a momentous end.