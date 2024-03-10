English Premier League Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's departure won't impact Mohamed Salah's future Published Mar. 10, 2024 6:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's planned departure this summer will not impact Mohamed Salah's future with the club, the 31-year-old veteran forward said recently.

"It's part of life now, that everything moves," Salah said. "Players have left already, very important players. The manager is also very important for the club and is leaving. One day I will leave the club, but [Klopp's departure doesn't affect my future]."

When asked about his reaction to Klopp's announcement that he would be leaving the team, Salah said he was stunned and instead expected that the 56-year-old manager would be announcing his extension — not the opposite.

Arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2017, Salah is under contract at Liverpool until June 2025. Over the past seven seasons, the Egpyt international has scored 205 goals in 334 games for Liverpool and has been instrumental in the club's success under Klopp, helping the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups.

On Sunday, Liverpool fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against the former Premier League champions, Manchester City. The draw keeps Liverpool one point ahead of City but still a point behind leaders Arsenal in the race for the title.

