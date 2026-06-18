FIFA Men's World Cup
Lionel Messi's Family Releases Statement On Father Jorge Messi's Health
FIFA Men's World Cup

Lionel Messi's Family Releases Statement On Father Jorge Messi's Health

Published Jun. 18, 2026 2:55 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi's father is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness and his family asked the media for "humanity" on Thursday amid rumors about Jorge Messi's health while his son competes at the World Cup.

"Jorge is going through a health situation," the Messi family said in a statement.

The family did not specify the illness that the 68-year-old Jorge Messi is suffering from.

"He is currently under medical observation, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition," the statement said.

Messi said after Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in the team's opening World Cup match that he was going through a difficult personal situation. He did not elaborate.

The family statement, released by Messi’s media office, came on the same day that reports of Jorge Messi’s death circulated in Argentina.

"At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence and humanity," the family said. "A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest."

The statement said any further developments would be communicated by the family.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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