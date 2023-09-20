MLS Lionel Messi leaves Inter Miami game with injury Published Sep. 20, 2023 8:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi was subbed out during the first half of Inter Miami's matchup with Toronto FC with an apparent injury.

Messi's teammate Jordi Alba was also taken out of the game in the first half, 34 minutes into the game. Messi's substitution came in the 37th minute. He was seen giving the captain's armband to teammate Deandre Yedlin, before exiting the pitch for Robert Taylor.

Facundo Farías gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead before the halftime break with a goal three minutes into stoppage time. No further word was given on Messi's status.

This is a developing story.

