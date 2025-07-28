Leagues Cup winners: Complete list of champions

Leagues Cup
Since its launch in 2019, the Leagues Cup has emerged as a defining competition between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, pitting top clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico in a bid for regional supremacy. What began as a modest invitational quickly evolved into a fully integrated tournament with high stakes, CONCACAF Champions Cup qualification, and growing fanfare among multiple countries. 

Check out the complete list of Leagues Cup winners, runners-up, and more.

Leagues Cup Winners

  • 2024: Columbus Crew defeated Los Angeles FC 3-1 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, OH.
  • 2023: Inter Miami CF defeated Nashville SC 1-1, 10-9 in penalties at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
  • 2022: No champion crowned - Held only as exhibition matches between participating MLS and Liga MX teams due to fixture congestion.
  • 2021: León defeated Seattle Sounders FC 3-2 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
  • 2020: No champion crowned - COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019: Cruz Azul defeated UANL 2-1 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Whitney, Nevada.

Who has the most Leagues Cup championships?

Currently, there has never been a repeat winner of the Leagues Cup. Teams with one title include:

  • Cruz Azul (MX)
  • León (MX)
  • Inter Miami CF (USA)
  • Columbus Crew (USA)
Mexico and the United States each claim two titles. 

