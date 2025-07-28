Leagues Cup
Leagues Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Published Jul. 29, 2025 9:14 a.m. ET
Since its launch in 2019, the Leagues Cup has emerged as a defining competition between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, pitting top clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico in a bid for regional supremacy. What began as a modest invitational quickly evolved into a fully integrated tournament with high stakes, CONCACAF Champions Cup qualification, and growing fanfare among multiple countries.
Check out the complete list of Leagues Cup winners, runners-up, and more.
Leagues Cup Winners
- 2024: Columbus Crew defeated Los Angeles FC 3-1 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, OH.
- 2023: Inter Miami CF defeated Nashville SC 1-1, 10-9 in penalties at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
- 2022: No champion crowned - Held only as exhibition matches between participating MLS and Liga MX teams due to fixture congestion.
- 2021: León defeated Seattle Sounders FC 3-2 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
- 2020: No champion crowned - COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Cruz Azul defeated UANL 2-1 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Whitney, Nevada.
Who has the most Leagues Cup championships?
Currently, there has never been a repeat winner of the Leagues Cup. Teams with one title include:
- Cruz Azul (MX)
- León (MX)
- Inter Miami CF (USA)
- Columbus Crew (USA)
Mexico and the United States each claim two titles.
