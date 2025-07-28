Leagues Cup Leagues Cup winners: Complete list of champions Published Jul. 29, 2025 9:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Since its launch in 2019, the Leagues Cup has emerged as a defining competition between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, pitting top clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico in a bid for regional supremacy. What began as a modest invitational quickly evolved into a fully integrated tournament with high stakes, CONCACAF Champions Cup qualification, and growing fanfare among multiple countries.

Check out the complete list of Leagues Cup winners, runners-up, and more.

Leagues Cup Winners

Who has the most Leagues Cup championships?

Currently, there has never been a repeat winner of the Leagues Cup. Teams with one title include:

Cruz Azul (MX)

León (MX)

Inter Miami CF (USA)

Columbus Crew (USA)

Mexico and the United States each claim two titles.

