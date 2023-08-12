Paris SG
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar left out of PSG squad for season opener against Lorient
Paris SG

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar left out of PSG squad for season opener against Lorient

Published Aug. 12, 2023 7:51 a.m. ET

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out of the squad for Paris Saint-Germain's season opener against Lorient later Saturday.

Mbappe is mired in a contract standoff and was widely expected not to be in the squad after having been left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. He trained apart from defending champion PSG's first-team regulars all week.

Neymar trained alone on Friday, with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection. But Neymar is heading for a PSG exit and could leave this month.

The 30-year-old Verratti, who has been in PSG's midfield for 11 years, has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.

PSG's new coach Luis Enrique spoke to both Neymar and Verratti and said at his news conference Friday that "my decisions will clearly express my views."

It appears neither are in his plans for the coming season.

Central defender Milan Skriniar, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, and forward Goncalo Ramos could all make their debuts after joining.

PSG signed France winger Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona on Saturday in a deal worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million), but he was not ready to be in the squad.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

