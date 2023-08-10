Neymar next team odds, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea Published Aug. 10, 2023 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Neymar has officially requested a trade from PSG, and rumors are running rampant about where the superstar will end up next.

A potential reunion with his former club Barcelona has been speculated, but signing Neymar could be a financial stretch after the team's most recent player acquisitions.

With Lionel Messi's departure and Kylian Mbappé's situation in limbo, one can only surmise that PSG is fully embracing a rebuild. Or at least a retool.

So where will Neymar end up?

Let's take a look at the odds for his next team.

NEYMAR'S NEXT TEAM ODDS*

Barcelona: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Manchester United: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Chelsea: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Newcastle: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Manchester City: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Real Madrid: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

A reunion with Barcelona (+380) would be Neymar's ideal scenario, but the hold up could potentially be the money. The only foreseeable way that Neymar plays for Barcelona is through a Saudi Arabian club. The team would need to sign Neymar and loan him out to Barcelona in exchange for likely not having to pay the full part of Neymar's salary and also getting a possible Barcelona friendly in Saudi Arabia. Can the pieces fall into place for this to happen?

Chelsea (+850) has also had talks with the PSG forward. Neymar has long been rumored to be interested in the team, and these talks have been consistent ever since he made it clear that he intended to move on from PSG this summer. The Blues are definitely not ones to hold their wallets, and the cost of such a transfer should be in the £60m range, which is well within their budget. Manager Mauricio Pochettino coached Neymar with PSG and may be open to a reunion with the star forward. If you are looking for a long-shot bet, this one might be worth the sprinkle.

Outside a few other Premier League clubs, we have a surprise team at +3400, Real Madrid. Long rumored to be the next home of Mbappe, could the Spanish club also add Neymar?

A decade ago, Real Madrid was intent on signing Neymar after his stint with Santos, but the soccer star famously chose Barcelona as his destination. There have also been rumors that the club wanted to sign him more recently throughout his time at PSG after seeing how well he performed against them live and up close. Can these two parties finally come together after all these years?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest news on Neymar's future.

