Wrong Knee Diagnosis? Kylian Mbappé Clarifies Reports About His Injury Saga

Kylian Mbappe has moved to silence the storm surrounding his fitness, categorically denying sensational claims that Real Madrid medical staff examined the wrong knee.

The France captain addressed the media ahead of Les Bleus' friendly against Brazil, insisting that his relationship with the Spanish giants remains transparent despite a wave of reports alleging a "monumental mistake" in his diagnosis.

Mbappe shuts down medical blunder claims

Mbappe has hit back at reports suggesting Real Madrid's medical department committed a catastrophic error by scanning his right knee instead of his injured left one. The

"The information saying that they examined the wrong knee is not true," Mbappe told reporters. "I might be indirectly responsible for this situation because when you don't communicate about what you have, it leaves the door open to all sorts of interpretations; everyone jumps into the breach, and that’s the game.

"With Real Madrid, we have always had fairly clear communication, whether it was when I started my rehabilitation in Madrid or when I was in Paris, where I was accompanied by the doctor, a physio, and the club’s fitness trainer. There is no problem with that."

No regrets over injury management

Despite the media frenzy, Mbappe maintains his personal care was professional. However, reports of medical mismanagement led to a major overhaul of Real Madrid’s medical department in January. Journalist Daniel Riolo linked the mass sackings directly to this incident.

"I have never been a player who has regrets," the attacker explained when asked about the timeline of his recovery. "The only thing I see is the present and the near future. I am happy to be able to feel both of my knees are doing well. In a way, I also owe that to my club. I am very happy to be here, being fit and in good health."

National team focus turns to Brazil

With the medical drama over, the focus shifts to France's clash with Brazil on Thursday. Mbappe’s return to full fitness is a major boost for Didier Deschamps, though the manager remains cautious about his star's playing time. For his part, the forward declared he is ready to start if called upon.

"I am ready to play, to start. The coach will make his choices," Mbappe asserted. Deschamps, however, provided a slightly more guarded outlook on his captain's participation in the upcoming friendly: "He could start, but not play the entire match; he could come on as a substitute... just like the other 24 players over the two matches."

Recovery and the final stretch

Mbappe admitted that seeking a second opinion in Paris was the turning point in his recovery, noting that identifying the source of his pain was the "first step to healing." Now back at 100%, the former PSG star is focused on finishing the season strongly with Real Madrid before the World Cup.

"The knee? It’s going very well," Mbappe concluded. "I had the chance to find the right diagnosis in Paris, and we found the best plan to return to the best level. I’ve grown used to the speculation; it’s part of the life of a high-level athlete."