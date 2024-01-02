English Premier League
Jurgen Klopp briefly loses wedding ring in post-match Liverpool celebrations
Published Jan. 2, 2024 5:28 p.m. ET

Jurgen Klopp's joy at seeing Liverpool secure a big win in the English Premier League turned into dismay when he briefly lost his wedding ring in the post-match celebrations on Monday.

It needed the sharp eye of a TV cameraperson to locate the ring in the middle of the pitch at Anfield. A relieved Klopp responded by kissing the ring in front of the cameras.

"I had a massive shock," Klopp said, "but it's back."

The incident happened in the moments after Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle that lifted Klopp's team three points clear in the standings.

Klopp had congratulated his players and was heading toward the fans while applauding, before he realized he no longer had his wedding ring on. He scoured the grass near where he was standing, even asking a steward if he wouldn't mind helping in the search.

Klopp was then told where the ring was by the person operating the camera for British broadcaster Sky Sports.

"Oh my God, that would have been really awful," Klopp said. "I lost it once in my life — I needed a professional diver because it was in the sea.

"From time to time, when I lose one or two kilos, it's not the right fit anymore."

Reporting by The Associated Press

