Diego Simeone Provides Julian Alvarez Injury Update After First Leg Vs Arsenal

Diego Simeone has offered a definitive update on Julian Alvarez's fitness following a late injury scare during Atlético Madrid's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal.

The Argentine forward was forced off the pitch late in the 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano, sparking fears he could miss the return leg in London next week.

Simeone confident over Alvarez availability

The Atléti hierarchy faced an anxious wait on Wednesday night after their star striker limped out of the action with just 13 minutes remaining.

The World Cup winner appeared to catch his ankle during a challenge with Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze and was visibly distressed before being replaced.

Despite the worrying scenes on the touchline, Simeone was quick to downplay the severity of the issue during his post-match media duties.

"Well, knowing them, they’ll definitely be there on Tuesday," the Atléti boss told reporters when asked about his mounting injury list. "I don’t think there will be anyone that will not be playing on Tuesday."

Atlético stars facing race against time

Alvarez was not the only casualty on a bruising night in the Spanish capital, as the hosts count the cost of a physical encounter.

Giuliano Simeone came off with a knock, while Alexander Sorloth didn't feature at all as he recovers from an injury issue.

Simeone elaborated on the specific nature of the complaints, stating: "I suppose they might be feeling some physical discomfort now. Giuliano from a knock, Julian from the fall he had in the middle of the pitch and Sorloth with a hamstring strain, but I have no doubt they’ll be there."

Off-pitch drama surrounds semifinal tie

The match itself was preceded by significant tension between the two camps regarding the condition of the playing surface.

In what has been described as a 'grass war', Arsenal reportedly requested a formal UEFA inspection of the height of the grass just hours before kick-off, fearing Simeone's side were looking to slow down their passing game.

The tactical battle continued on the field, where Viktor Gyokeres put the Gunners ahead from the penalty spot.

Alvarez eventually leveled the scores with his own clinical spot-kick, though his evening ended prematurely following the collision with Eze.

Second leg finely poised for London

With the tie firmly on a knife-edge at 1-1, Atlético face a quick turnaround before they head to north London.

They are scheduled to face Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, a game that will likely see Simeone rotate his squad to protect those carrying knocks.

The priority remains ensuring that Alvarez, Giuliano, and Sorloth are at 100 percent for the return leg.

As the Gunners prepare to host Atlético on a surface that Mikel Arteta hopes will be more conducive to his side's style, the fitness of Alvarez remains the biggest talking point.

Should the 26-year-old be fit to start as Simeone predicts, he will remain the primary threat to Arsenal's hopes of reaching their first Champions League final since 2006.