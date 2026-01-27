Real Madrid's Alvaro Arbeloa Lauds Jude Bellingham's Energy: 'Stop Running!'

New Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has publicly admitted he had to tell Jude Bellingham to "stop running" in training. The former Los Blancos defender, who took over the first-team job recently, expressed his astonishment at Bellingham's boundless stamina — but has urged his star midfielder to conserve his energy.

New regime revitalizes Real Madrid

Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso earlier this month, has been credited with revitalizing the team's atmosphere and motivation in the short space of time since he took over and views Bellingham as a pivotal part of Real Madrid's future. "Jude has consistently shown his qualities as a footballer, his technique, his leadership, his personality, and character," Arbeloa gushed recently. The manager has also noted that the English international's commitment to training is "tremendous" and speaks to his winning mentality.

But since taking the helm, Arbeloa has made a telling observation and told Bellingham to take it easier during training and in matches to conserve his energy and, potentially, prolong his career.

Arbeloa: 'I’ve seen a leader'

Speaking to reporters, Arbeloa said: "Jude, and I'll say it right here, it’s not that he was a surprise, but from day one I've seen a player with exceptional quality and talent. Something that's even more surprising up close. But beyond that, I've seen a leader. The other day, 48 hours after a match, I told him, 'I never usually say this, but stop running'. The performance he's showing in training, his commitment and leadership… I'm very proud of his level and of having a player like him.

"On the pitch, he's capable of so many things: he makes runs into space, reads the game, and has a great shot. He's young, but he has a wealth of experience. And he's going to be the cornerstone of this Real Madrid for many, many years to come."

Real Madrid firing again after slump under Alonso

There was upheaval at the Bernabeu after a turbulent period that saw a dip in form and an early Copa del Rey exit. Since then, Arbeloa has guided the team to vital wins, stabilizing their La Liga campaign where they now sit just one point behind leaders Barcelona. The immediate focus remains on consistency and hard work. "We need time and work and training," Arbeloa stated. "We need to focus on the next match... That's Real Madrid."

The players have reportedly responded well to their new coach, impressed by his calm authority, intense training sessions, and connection to the club's academy values. Bellingham's tireless running is clearly seen as a key asset to this rejuvenated high-intensity approach.

Benfica test await Bellingham and Co

Real Madrid's immediate challenge is a crucial Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday evening, which comes following a commanding 6-1 victory over Monaco in the previous group game, and Los Blancos can secure their spot in the top eight with a win or a draw. Arbeloa has warned his team against complacency, describing Benfica as a dangerous opponent that demands respect. "We must be at our best," he urged, stressing the need for the team to maintain their current momentum.

Former Real boss José Mourinho will be in the opposite dugout, desperate for a win to maintain his side’s slim hopes of staying in the competition. Benfica must win and hope other results go their way to advance to the play-off round. Mourinho described the situation for his team as "kill or be killed," indicating a highly motivated approach.