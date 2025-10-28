James Rodríguez to MLS? Colombia Superstar May Eye Move Ahead of World Cup

In partnership with

James Rodríguez is reportedly set to leave Club León at the end of the Apertura 2025, as his contract expires in December and neither side intends to renew. With only six months remaining before the 2026 World Cup, the former Real Madrid star will have to find a new destination and could either stay in Liga MX or make the move to MLS.

An imminent goodbye

According to Mediotiempo, Rodriguez’s time with Club Leon will come to an end once the Apertura 2025 concludes. The Colombian joined La Fiera last semester on a one-year deal, originally drawn by the chance to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. However, León’s participation was canceled after FIFA disqualified them for violating ownership regulations, leaving James without that international showcase.

Since then, things haven’t gone as expected. León were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2025, and in the current Apertura campaign, they sit second-to-last (17th place) in the table. Rodríguez has gradually lost prominence within the team, scoring just three goals in 12 matches this season and five across 32 total appearances with the club.

Ambriz won’t stand in James’ way

While the arrival of head coach Ignacio Ambriz briefly raised hopes, results failed to improve, with defeats to Toluca, Santos, and Atlas, and only a draw against Pumas in recent weeks. The report suggests that both the club and the player see separation as the best solution moving forward.

MLS clubs keeping an eye on the Colombian

The same outlet reported that several major Liga MX teams are monitoring the 33-year-old’s situation, while MLS sides have also expressed interest in signing the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner once his contract expires in December.

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Rodríguez now faces a pivotal decision about the next chapter of his career - one that could determine his final act in top-level football.

What comes next for Club León?

León will close the Apertura 2025 regular season with two challenging fixtures - first visiting America on Matchday 16 and then hosting Puebla on Matchday 17 - as the club looks to finish the campaign on a positive note.