Chloe Kelly's Heroics And Spain's Bitter Loss: England's Euro Victory Had It All

England are back-to-back European champions and once again it was Chloe Kelly who provided the perfect conclusion.

The Arsenal star walked up to the penalty spot with confidence and poise, rolled the ball backward a couple of times, and then did her signature hop before firing a shot into the upper left corner past Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll.

It was a fitting moment to an epic final between the two best teams in the world, one that saw England manage yet another comeback at this tournament. Two goals scored from headers – Mariona Caldentay's opener in the 25th minute and Alessia Russo's equalizer in the 57th minute – set up a dramatic finish in Sunday's final.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net again in extra time, meaning the game would have to be decided by a penalty shootout.

England’s 24-year-old goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made three saves, including one against two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí. It was then Kelly's time, who scored the game-winner as the Lionesses prevailed. Here's what stood out from the match:

Kelly’s legend keeps growing

Kelly etched her name into women’s football lore three years ago when she scored the game-winning goal for England against Germany to win the 2022 Euros. She tore off her shirt in celebration like Brandi Chastain, and the moment forever changed the sport in England.

Earlier this year, she made a permanent transfer to Arsenal and proceeded to help the club win the Champions League title. And then this summer, she played a major role for England as a game-changer off the bench, tallying two assists and two game-winning goals in the knockout round.

Kelly could have been sour about not being a starter, but she clearly trusted manager Sarina Wiegman’s strategy and was an important solution off the bench. It always worked in England’s favor, especially when it was Kelly who also scored the game-winning goal in the semifinal vs. Italy that sent the Lionesses to the final, and then stepped up as the fifth PK shooter in the final.

England is now the first nation to win consecutive European championships since Germany in 2013. And Wiegman has now won three straight Euro titles: 2017 with the Netherlands and 2022 and ‘25 with England.

England’s resilience prevails

There’s no doubt this victory was especially sweet for England, which lost to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final. Widely considered to be the No. 1 team in the world – despite technically being ranked No. 2 behind the United States in FIFA’s rankings – Spain was a more formidable opponent than the German squad England faced in the Euro final three years ago.

And the way England had to come together and defeat the Spanish was probably the most impressive part. Throughout this tournament, the Lionesses didn’t always look like the best team. They lost their first match against France before needing to create their own luck to come from behind and beat Sweden and Italy in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

That was the recipe Wiegman’s team used against La Roja on Sunday. When Spain took the lead or controlled the tempo or just looked like the more talented team, England didn’t get flustered. Down 1-0 at halftime, the group came out of the break smiling and loose. They faced adversity head on and found a way to win.

"For those that don’t think mentality and resiliency matter, they matter," U.S. women’s national team legend and FOX Sports analyst Carli Lloyd said on the broadcast after the match. "You can have all the tactics in the world, you can have some of the best players in the world on the field playing the most beautiful football.

"But at the end of the day, the adversity, the resiliency, the togetherness is what you need."

Disappointment for Spain

Even with the loss, Spain has arguably the most talented squad in the world. They will be back and now have even more ammunition as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in less than two years' time.

The reigning World Cup champions were an overwhelming favorite to win the Euros. While England was tested throughout each round with adversity, Spain mostly dominated opponents. Sure, La Roja was challenged by hosts Switzerland (buoyed by their home crowds) and perennial powerhouse Germany, but they were always the stronger side.

After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime in Sunday's game, the overall feeling was that Spain needed to score again early in the second half to take England out of the match. Instead, the Lionesses equalized early in the second half. Bonmatí, whose beautiful goal vs. Germany in extra time Spain to the final, wasn’t as involved as she could have been. Alexia Putellas also had a quiet night as she was subbed off in the second half.

Penalties were off to a solid start for Spain when Coll stopped shots from Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, but misses by Caldentay, Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo ultimately set up the dramatic game-winner from Kelly. And despite the loss, Bonmatí was awarded the player of the tournament – the first time a player from a losing side had been awarded the trophy.

Aitana Bonmatí walks past the Euro trophy after Spain lost the final, although she did win the Player of the Tournament award (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

The women’s game keeps growing

This tournament has been yet another shining example of how women’s soccer is growing around the world. If the colorful and passionate scenes of the pre-match fan walks throughout Switzerland during the tournament weren’t enough, these Euros registered record-breaking attendance numbers.

UEFA reported a record 657,291 spectators attended the tournament, surpassing the previous record of 574,875 fans who attended the 2022 Euros in England.

"UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 has marked a major milestone in the evolution of women’s football," UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement. "With record-breaking attendance, exceptional media coverage and unprecedented global interest, the tournament has captured the world’s attention.

"The success of the tournament also showcases our continued, significant investment in the women’s game, reflecting our long-term commitment to its growth. We are proud of the remarkable progress made in the women’s game – yet this is just the beginning."

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

