'It's Just A Stadium': England Star Declan Rice Downplays Mexico's Home Advantage

Former England striker Stan Collymore has heavily criticised FIFA for allowing World Cup co-hosts Mexico to play at the high-altitude Estadio Azteca. However, midfielder Declan Rice insists the squad remain completely unfazed by the hostile conditions ahead of their round-of-16 tie.

Host venue sparking controversy

The physical demands of playing at the Estadio Azteca have dominated the build-up to England’s knockout match against Mexico. Situated 2,241 metres above sea level, the historic stadium presents extreme physiological challenges, including rapid fatigue and slower recovery times for unacclimatised players.

Critics have questioned the fairness of the tournament structure, given that Mexico have played their matches exclusively on home soil. This advantage is reflected in their formidable record of just two defeats in 89 competitive matches at the venue.

Collymore demands hosting review

Speaking to BetGoodwin, former England international forward Collymore expressed deep frustration over the geographical allocations handed to the tournament co-hosts, calling for comprehensive changes to the current selection process.

Collymore stated: "It’s wrong that Mexico have been permitted such a big physical advantage. I think FIFA and Gianni Infantino need to sit down with the other associations and find a way to make these tournaments fairer.

"Canada, for example, are a co-host but have had to play across the border in Seattle, while Mexico have been able to basically stay at the Azteca, where they've lost only twice in over 80 matches.

"We all know the physiological advantage of playing at altitude is very real. That was known well in advance, so I think it's grossly unfair that one team can have such a significant physical advantage in what's supposed to be a level playing field.

"For me, the whole hosting system needs looking at. England, with arguably the biggest domestic league in world football, haven't hosted a World Cup in the modern television era, while Mexico have now had three. So yes, I think it's absolutely wrong that one country can have such a clear physiological advantage over another."

Rice maintains squad focus

Away from the outside noise, the England camp has deliberately downplayed any worries about the local environment. Speaking to Lions' Den, Rice emphasised that Thomas Tuchel's squad are treating the fixture as a standard away match, regardless of the venue's historical weight.

Rice said: "It's kind of going to be like an away game for us. They've played every game in Mexico so far, been at home the whole tournament, so for us it's just being able to go there and deal with what's going to be thrown at us.

"For us, we don't care where we play. To us, it's just a stadium. Obviously the Azteca is known as where Maradona done the 'Hand of God', like just loads of different iconic moments. For us, we're just turning up to do a job.

"Obviously it's going to be unreal, but it's just another stadium we get to play at."

Toughest tournament test awaits

England face their toughest tournament test against a confident Mexican side that have won all four matches so far without conceding. Having previously played only at low altitude, the Three Lions must adapt immediately to avoid a premature exit. Managing physical energy levels from the opening whistle will be absolutely critical if the visitors are to disrupt Mexico's momentum and secure a place in the quarter-finals.