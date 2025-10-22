MLS
inter miami vs nashville
MLS

Inter Miami vs. Nashville: How to Watch, Odds, MLS Preview

Published Oct. 24, 2025 9:26 a.m. ET

Inter Miami and Nashville SC are set to square off in a crucial MLS matchup. With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami will look to take Game 1 in the Best of 3 series. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC and odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Miami

  • 10/18: at Nashville (Win, 5–2)
  • 10/11: vs Atlanta United (Win, 4–0)
  • 10/4: vs New England Revolution (Win, 4–1)
  • 9/30: at Chicago Fire (Loss, 5–3)
  • 9/27: at Toronto FC (Draw, 1–1)

Nashville SC

  • 10/18: vs Inter Miami (Loss, 5–2)
  • 10/4: at CF Montréal (Draw, 1–1)
  • 10/1: at Austin FC (Win, 2–1)
  • 9/27: vs Houston Dynamo (Win, 3–1)
  • 9/20: at Orlando City (Loss, 3–2)
