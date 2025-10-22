MLS
MLS
Inter Miami vs. Nashville: How to Watch, Odds, MLS Preview
Published Oct. 24, 2025 9:26 a.m. ET
Inter Miami and Nashville SC are set to square off in a crucial MLS matchup. With Lionel Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami will look to take Game 1 in the Best of 3 series. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC and odds.
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Live : FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Inter Miami vs. Nashville Odds
Inter Miami is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Inter Miami
- 10/18: at Nashville (Win, 5–2)
- 10/11: vs Atlanta United (Win, 4–0)
- 10/4: vs New England Revolution (Win, 4–1)
- 9/30: at Chicago Fire (Loss, 5–3)
- 9/27: at Toronto FC (Draw, 1–1)
Nashville SC
- 10/18: vs Inter Miami (Loss, 5–2)
- 10/4: at CF Montréal (Draw, 1–1)
- 10/1: at Austin FC (Win, 2–1)
- 9/27: vs Houston Dynamo (Win, 3–1)
- 9/20: at Orlando City (Loss, 3–2)
What did you think of this story?
share