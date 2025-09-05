MLS Inter Miami's Luis Suárez Suspended For 6 Leagues Cup Matches After Spitting Incident Updated Sep. 5, 2025 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez has been suspended yet again for on-field antics, this time getting a six-match ban from future Leagues Cup matches in response to his conduct — including spitting at someone — after his team lost Sunday's final to the Seattle Sounders.

Suárez will not be able to play in the tournament next season, and the ban could stretch into future seasons. Inter Miami played six Leagues Cup matches this year — three in the group phase, then three in the knockout stage — on its way to the final.

The ban would not apply to Major League Soccer matches, though it is possible that Suárez could still face sanctioning from that league. The Leagues Cup is a separate competition.

Also suspended for future Leagues Cup matches for their roles in the postgame melee following Seattle's 3-0 win were Sounders coaching staff member Steven Lenhart, who drew a five-match ban; Inter Miami's Tomas Aviles, who got a three-match ban; and Sergio Busquets, banned for two matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

All four will also be fined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Alexi Lalas Said About the Suárez Incident

I've said this before, whenever this happens, spitting is a vile and despicable and disrespectful act in any context. Certainly here on the field, or in this case after the game on the field.

I would rather that you punch me in the face then spit on me or at me (which I know some of you would probably love to do), but that's how disgusting I view the act.

There will be punishment and there should be punishment. The reason why this is a story is because of the actual act of spitting, but also that it involves Inter Miami.

Inter Miami has become, by design, a super club within MLS for what they do and the big, bold, brash way in which they do it. And by the way, it's awesome. I love that they are leaning into being that big bold entity in MLS — the money that they spend, the players that they have and, yes, their behavior.

What is a problem is that there is a sense of entitlement from these players and that they are doing things that they wouldn't otherwise do, but specifically because it is Major League Soccer.

And that's a problem. And that is the ultimate form of disrespect for the league and for the sport and for, I guess, even the country in which you are a guest in and playing in and making a tremendous amount of money.

I want Luis Suárez on my team. I know he drives people crazy. Like I said, what he did was disgusting. There is a practical side of me that wants a great scorer, and I'll deal with all the other stuff. And there's plenty that comes with him.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

What did you think of this story?

share