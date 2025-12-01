2025 MLS Final: How to Watch Inter Miami vs Vancouver, Prediction, Streaming, TV Channel

The stage is set for the biggest match of the season: the 2025 MLS Cup Final. Inter Miami rolls into the match after a 5-1 rout of New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final, powered once again by Lionel Messi. Vancouver FC, led by Thomas Müller, arrives with plenty of confidence after a 3-1 win over San Diego FC in the Western Conference final. Here’s your guide to the 2025 MLS Cup Final, including the full schedule, broadcast information, and how to watch the action.

Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Prediction & Odds

Inter Miami is favored to win. Check out the latest odds:

Prediction: Inter Miami 2, Vancouver 1

With both clubs pushing for their first title, this matchup has the feel of a tightly contested one. Inter Miami enters as the favorite, but Vancouver has shown enough balance and defensive strength to keep the score close.

A tight finish is on the table, with Inter Miami projected to win by a goal in a match. Vancouver’s disciplined structure and ability to capitalize on mistakes could turn this into a real nail-biter.

When is the 2025 MLS Cup Final?

The 2025 MLS Cup Final, presented by Audi, will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025 on FOX.

How can I watch the 2025 MLS Cup Final? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 MLS Cup Final game will be broadcast on FOX.

How can I stream the 2025 MLS Cup Final or watch it without cable?

The 2025 MLS Cup Final will also be available to be streamed live on FOXSports.com , the FOX Sports App and FOX One .

The game will be broadcast on FOX. If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the 2025 MLS Cup Final on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

Who is playing in the 2025 MLS Cup Final?

Inter Miami CF will play Vancouver in the winner-take-all matchup.

Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Head to Head

Inter Miami CF and the Vancouver Whitecaps have played 3 times across all competitions. Vancouver leads the all-time series 2–1–0 (W–L–D).

