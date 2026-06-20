How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Germany, Netherlands, More

Day 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings four Group E and Group F matchups, headlined by a clash of the two perfect teams in Group E as Germany takes on Ivory Coast in Toronto. The Germans rolled up a 7-1 opening win over Curaçao behind a two-goal performance from Kai Havertz, while the Ivory Coast edged Ecuador 1-0 in their opener. Earlier, unbeaten Sweden faces a Netherlands side that must respond after dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Japan, with Alexander Isak and Yasin Ayari leading a Swedish attack that put five past Tunisia in Matchday 1. All four matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Saturday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

Player to Watch

The Liverpool forward was electric for Sweden in its opening 5-1 win over Tunisia. Isak scored a goal and added two assists as he routinely cut through Tunisia's defense using his speed and skill. But going against the Dutch defense is the test of another level. If Isak can do that, Sweden might pull off a surprising result. He will know what he is up against as he will likely have several occasions when he has to go against his Liverpool teammate in Virgil van Dijk.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

Player to Watch

Ivory Coast’s teenage winger is well known to German fans as he was one of the top young players in the Bundesliga this season with RB Leipzig. Known for his explosive speed, skillful dribbling, and his ability to finish with either foot, Diomande will be a handful for Germany to defend.

He also brings with him a unique background that saw him move to Florida in the United States as a teenager. It was there he played for Yulee High School and joined the DIME academy, which is a private athletic training club in Daytona Beach. It is hard to believe that one of the game’s top teenagers was recently playing high school soccer. But now, he has a chance to go against one of the world’s most successful national teams.

USA ADVANCES🚨🇺🇸 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to USA's 2-0 win over Australia ⚽️ Sacha Kljestan, Mo Edu, Stu Holden, Brad Guzan and Melissa Ortiz reacts to USA's 2-0 win over Australia, which sends them to the Round of 32.

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Player to Watch

Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer is the player to watch in this game as the team needs to score early and often against Curaçao to secure three points and build up a positive goal differential. Valencia has earned 106 caps for Ecuador and his next goal will be his 50th international goal. That could very well come against Curaçao.

Tunisia vs. Japan

Time: midnight ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Player to Watch

The left-sided attacker has had a lot of success for Japan with 11 goals from 26 caps dating back to his debut in 2023. Against the Netherlands, he scored his team's first goal to even the game at 1-1. Japan is fighting through adversity due to injuries and the likely loss of Kubo will put a lot of responsibility on players such as Nakamura. But with Tunisia's confidence shattered, he could have openings to do damage. Tunisia showed vulnerability against Sweden's pacey players such as Alexander Isak. Nakamura might be able to find a similar level of success in this game.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.