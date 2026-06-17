How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for England, Portugal, More

The 2026 FIFA World Cup closes out Match Day 1 on Wednesday with four games across the United States, Canada and Mexico. England opens its tournament against familiar foe Croatia in Dallas, while Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes the field for what could be his final World Cup against Congo DR in Houston. Colombia and Uzbekistan round out a full night of action in Mexico City. Every match airs on FOX or FS1 and streams live on FOX One.

Here's everything you need to know about today's World Cup schedule, including game times, TV channels and where to watch.

World Cup Schedule for Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs. Congo DR

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

Player to watch - Cristiano Ronaldo: One of the greatest players of all time will likely get his final World Cup underway in this game. At 41 years old and with 228 caps under his belt, Ronaldo is not simply a nostalgic act in this tournament. He is still a remarkably effective striker who has been playing terrific soccer for Portugal since Martinez came on board in 2023. But at this tournament and in this game, expect Ronaldo to play with intensity and desperation, knowing that time is running out.

England vs. Croatia

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, TX

Player to watch - Harry Kane: There are a lot of stars to watch in this game, but Kane is an elite forward who, at age 32, is in the best shape and form of his career. England will desperately want to make a deep run and contend for this World Cup. Those ambitions are completely tied to Kane, as there is a big drop-off in scoring options after him. Momentum is critical for all strikers and scoring against Croatia will be important not just for winning this game, but in setting the table as a contender this summer.

Ghana vs. Panama

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

Player to watch - Antoine Semenyo: Semenyo has been a revelation in the Premier League this season. The London-born winger scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for Bournemouth before moving to Manchester City in January. England would love to have Semenyo in the fold for this tournament, but he made his debut for Ghana in 2022. He has become one of the best wingers in the world this season and will be the driving force behind any success Ghana has this summer.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Player to watch - Luis Díaz: The Bayern Munich winger is the most talented player on either roster and is one of the world’s elite players at his position. He is a complete winger with his speed, dribbling skills, and defensive ability. He is coming off a 2025-26 season where he scored 26 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions. He remains critical to Colombia’s ambitions of making a run in the knockout stages.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air in English on FOX and FS1 in the United States, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.