The No. 3 seed St. Louis City SC and No. 6 seed LAFC open their MLS Cup Playoffs Round One series Monday night. Game 1 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 from Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

St. Louis is back in the postseason for the first time since 2023 after winning the U.S. Open Cup this summer and putting together a league-record 21-game unbeaten streak.

LAFC lost more than twice as many road games as it won this season, and it lost 2-1 at Seattle on Nov. 7 to end the regular season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch St. Louis City SC vs. LAFC

When: Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri

TV: FS1

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Nearly a third of St. Louis' goals came from Rafael Navarro, who scored 19 of the team's 59. He put 39 shots on goal, was named Player of the Match 12 times and posted 14.0 expected goals, so the chances he gets are good ones.

LAFC outshoots St. Louis 12.2 to 10.1 per game, so Navarro may see fewer looks than usual and has to finish the few he gets. That is a harder job than usual against a team that rarely gives them away. St. Louis needs him to find a way past a LAFC back line that gave up only 40 goals all season, second fewest in the West.

LAFC's attack runs on a pairing, and Son Heung-min is the half who creates for Denis Bouanga, who scored 18 goals. Son finished with 11 assists, so St. Louis has to account for both players in the same sequence.

St. Louis holds 58 percent of the ball, so LAFC will have fewer touches to work with and Son has to make the ones he gets count. Bouanga's 18 goals show the finishing is there when the chance arrives. Son's 11 assists run into a St. Louis defense that gave up 1.4 goals a game.

St. Louis City SC vs. LAFC Odds