How To Watch DR Congo's Stars After The 2026 World Cup

In its second FIFA World Cup appearance, DR Congo advanced out of Group K after earning a third-place finish with four points. In its opening match, DR Congo grabbed a point off Portugal, and clinched its spot in the knockout rounds with a win over Uzbekistan.

DR Congo's 2026 World Cup came to an end in the round of 32, but it gave England a scare, jumping out to a 1-0 lead before two late goals from Harry Kane changed the narrative.

Remarkably, DR Congo conceded just one goal in matches against Portugal and Colombia, as goalkeeper Lionel M'pasi made a name for himself and a defense featuring captain Chancel Mbemba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka stood strong.

So what's next for DR Congo's stars after the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel M'pasi didn't keep any clean sheets at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he was still spectacular for DR Congo, specifically in the first half of its round of 32 game against England. He recorded five saves in that match, and also saved eight shots in a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the round of 32. Mpasi is entering his second season with French Ligue 1 side Le Havre. He's played all seven seasons of professional football in France, but last year was his first in the country's top league after a transfer.

DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi makes incredible save preventing England's Jude Bellingham from converting header | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi made an incredible save that prevented England's Jude Bellingham from converting a header.

DR Congo's captain played all 90 minutes in each of DR Congo's four 2026 World Cup matches. Mbemba is entering his second season with French Ligue 1 side Lille.

Wan-Bissaka has played every year of his professional career in the English Premier League. He started with Crystal Palace, before a big-time transfer to Manchester United, where he made three Champions League appearances, before playing two seasons for West Ham. But in 2025-26, his second season with West Ham, the club finished in the Premier League relegation zone, meaning Wan-Bissaka will have to transfer to remain in the Premier League. He could go elsewhere or remain with West Ham in the EFL Championship, where he's under contract.

Masuaku represents English Premier League side Sunderland. He played for the Black Cats during the first half of the 2025-26 season, before going on loan to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens. He'll return to Sunderland for 2026-27.

Wissa led DR Congo, scoring three goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup — twice against Uzbekistan and once against Portugal. Wissa is entering his second season with Newcastle United following four seasons with Brentford.