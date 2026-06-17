FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Sweden: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 20, 2026 1:01 a.m. ET
The Netherlands and Sweden meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium.
The Netherlands drew their opening match against Japan 2-2, with Virgil Van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville scoring a goal. Sweden won their opener 5-1, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice and Mattias Svanberg, Viktor Gyokeres, and Alexander Isak each adding a goal.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Netherlands vs. Sweden
- When: Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Netherlands vs Japan Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Netherlands vs. Sweden Odds
Netherlands World Cup Schedule
- June 20: Watch Netherlands vs Sweden - Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Tunisia vs Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
Sweden World Cup Schedule
- June 20: Watch Netherlands vs Sweden - Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Japan vs Sweden - Dallas Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Netherlands vs. Sweden and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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