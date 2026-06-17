Netherlands vs. Sweden: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Netherlands and Sweden meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium.

The Netherlands drew their opening match against Japan 2-2, with Virgil Van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville scoring a goal. Sweden won their opener 5-1, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice and Mattias Svanberg, Viktor Gyokeres, and Alexander Isak each adding a goal.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Sweden

Netherlands vs Japan Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Netherlands vs Japan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

Netherlands vs. Sweden Odds

Netherlands World Cup Schedule

Sweden World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Netherlands vs. Sweden and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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