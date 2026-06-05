FIFA Men's World Cup
How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A

Published Jun. 11, 2026 3:03 a.m. ET

Mexico and South Africa meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium.

Mexico, ranked 15th by FIFA, are appearing at their 18th World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 1970 and 1986. South Africa enter Group A ranked 60th by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa

Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia

Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have your covered with everything you need to know about Group A. What is the outlook for co-hosts, Mexico? Will Son and South Korea top the group? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Mexico vs. South Africa Odds

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Mexico World Cup Schedule

South Africa World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Mexico vs. South Africa and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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