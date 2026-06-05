How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A
Mexico and South Africa meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium.
Mexico, ranked 15th by FIFA, are appearing at their 18th World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 1970 and 1986. South Africa enter Group A ranked 60th by FIFA, appearing at their fourth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa
- When: Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, Watch free on Tubi, FOX Sports
Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Mexico vs. South Africa Odds
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Mexico World Cup Schedule
- June 11: Watch Mexico vs South Africa - Mexico City Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Watch Mexico vs South Korea - Guadalajara Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Mexico vs Czechia - Mexico City Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
South Africa World Cup Schedule
- June 11: Watch Mexico vs South Africa - Mexico City Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Watch Czechia vs South Africa - Atlanta Stadium (12 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch South Korea vs South Africa - Monterrey Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Mexico vs. South Africa and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over France
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over France
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup