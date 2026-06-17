FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Ecuador vs. Curacao: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 20, 2026 8:09 a.m. ET
Ecuador and Curacao meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM ET from Kansas City Stadium.
Ecuador lost their opener to the Ivory Coast 1-0. Curacao took a beating as they lost their opener to Germany 7-1, with Livano Comenencia scoring for their lone goal.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Curacao
- When: Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Ecuador vs. Curacao Odds
Ecuador World Cup Schedule
- June 20: Watch Ecuador vs Curacao - Kansas City Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Ecuador vs Germany - New York New Jersey Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Curacao World Cup Schedule
- June 20: Watch Ecuador vs Curacao - Kansas City Stadium (8 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium (4 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Ecuador vs. Curacao and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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