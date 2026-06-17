Ecuador vs. Curacao: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Ecuador and Curacao meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM ET from Kansas City Stadium.

Ecuador lost their opener to the Ivory Coast 1-0. Curacao took a beating as they lost their opener to Germany 7-1, with Livano Comenencia scoring for their lone goal.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Curacao

When: Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by JP Dellacamera and Lori Lindsey.

Ecuador vs. Curacao Odds

Ecuador World Cup Schedule

Curacao World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Ecuador vs. Curacao and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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