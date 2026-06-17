Brazil vs. Haiti: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Jun. 19, 2026 8:02 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 19, 2026 8:02 a.m. ET

Brazil and Haiti meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.

Brazil drew their opener with Morocco 1-1, with Vinicius Junior scoring for the Seleção, while Haiti lost their opener to Scotland 1-0.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Haiti

Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior nets equalizer against Morocco | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior scored equalizer against Morocco to make score 1-1.

Brazil vs. Haiti Odds

Brazil World Cup Schedule

Haiti World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Brazil vs. Haiti and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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