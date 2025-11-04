'Highly Unlikely:' Alexander-Arnold's Status for Real Madrid-Liverpool Clash

In partnership with

Trent Alexander-Arnold's emotional return to Anfield is set to take a dramatic twist, with the Real Madrid defender 'highly unlikely' to start against his former club. The 27-year-old, still recovering from a hamstring injury, remains short of full fitness and is expected to watch from the bench as Federico Valverde continues to deputise at right-back for Xabi Alonso's side.

Alexander-Arnold unlikely to start for Real Madrid at Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold is not expected to feature from the start when Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants from the Reds in the summer of 2025, has been sidelined since mid-September after sustaining a hamstring injury in a clash against Marseille. Although he made the bench for El Clasico and again this past weekend, he has yet to play a single minute since his recovery began.

As per The Athletic, sources close to the club have confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is still following an eight-week rehabilitation plan, with this fixture marking the seventh week of that schedule. Real Madrid’s medical staff and Alonso are keen not to risk aggravating the injury, especially with the defender still short of match sharpness. As a result, he is deemed "highly unlikely" to start at Anfield, though he may be included among the substitutes for a potential cameo appearance late in the match.

With both Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal unavailable to start, Alonso is expected to persist with Valverde at right-back yet again. The Uruguayan midfielder has filled in admirably over Madrid’s past five matches. This tactical continuity, coupled with Alexander-Arnold’s lingering fitness concerns, makes it improbable that the former Liverpool vice-captain will start on his long-awaited return to Merseyside.

Slow start to life in Madrid for Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold’s first season in Spain has been far from straightforward. Since his summer move to Real Madrid, the right-back has featured in only ten matches across all competitions, struggling to establish himself amid injuries and fierce competition for places in Alonso’s right-back hierarchy.

For Alexander-Arnold, the situation reflects both the difficulty of adjusting to a new environment and the physical toll of having played the Club World Cup and a quickfire pre-season.

Having moved from the Premier League to La Liga after nearly two decades at Liverpool, the Englishman has faced a steep learning curve in adapting to Alonso’s system, with Carvajal being preferred when both are fully fit.

Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool hero to villain

Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid in 2025 was one of the biggest stories of the football year. After spending twenty years at Liverpool, he left Anfield under a cloud of controversy, opting not to renew his contract and instead agreeing to a free transfer to Madrid. The Reds reluctantly accepted a £10 million compensation package that allowed him to join the Spanish champions early to compete in the Club World Cup.

The decision divided opinion among Liverpool supporters. While many admired his achievements, others felt betrayed by his choice to leave without a transfer fee. His return to Anfield, therefore, carries a unique emotional weight and a sense of confrontation. Liverpool boss Arne Slot has already promised to welcome his former player warmly, but the reaction from the crowd remains unpredictable.

Alonso offers update on Alexander-Arnold

In the short term, Real Madrid’s focus will be on managing Alexander-Arnold’s recovery carefully. Manager Xabi Alonso offered an update on the defender ahead of the game. He told reporters: "He’s available, and he didn’t play the other day because of the circumstances of the match. We need him because he has tremendous quality. It’s a new stage for him, and we have to help him and give him what he needs to perform because he’s an exceptional player in this squad."

For Alexander-Arnold, the challenge now is to regain his starting role and prove his worth in a squad stacked with elite talent. Once fully fit, the expectation remains that he will play a central role in Madrid’s ambitions to win both La Liga and the Champions League this season. Nonetheless, Tuesday’s match at Anfield will still be an emotional milestone even if he starts on the bench. Whether greeted with applause or jeers, Alexander-Arnold’s return will serve as a poignant reminder of his legacy at Liverpool.