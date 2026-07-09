FIFA Men's World Cup
Harry Kane Presents Peter Crouch England Legacy Cap During Visit To Three Lions Camp
FIFA Men's World Cup

Harry Kane Presents Peter Crouch England Legacy Cap During Visit To Three Lions Camp

Published Jul. 9, 2026 2:18 p.m. ET

It's always a kinship.

The England men's national soccer team posted a video on Thursday morning of superstar striker Harry Kane giving former England striker Peter Crouch, a FOX Sports World Cup analyst who is contributing to coverage of the 2026 World Cup, an English legacy cap.

Crouch and Kane enjoyed a warm embrace after the Three Lions' win over Mexico in the round of 16. Kane had a goal and assist in the 3-2 win. Crouch was on site in Mexico City as part of FOX Sports' "World Cup NOW" coverage.

Crouch appeared in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups for England, while scoring five goals in 2008 Euro qualifying and four goals in 2010 World Cup qualifying; he racked up 42 caps for the club.

Outside of playing for England on the world stage, Crouch played 18 seasons in the Premier League: one season with Norwich City, Southampton and Burnley, two one-year stints with Portsmouth, three seasons with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Tottenham and eight seasons with Stoke City. The 6-foot-7 striker holds the Premier League record with 53 career header goals.

(Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

As for Kane, the Bayern Munich and former Tottenham star has knocked through six goals in the 2026 World Cup, scoring in four of England's five matches this tournament and pulling off two braces (June 17 vs. Croatia and July 1 vs. DR Congo).

Kane and England won Group L after going 2-1-0 in group play, which they followed up by defeating Panama in the round of 32 (2-0) and DR Congo in the round of 16 (2-1). Next, they'll square up against Norway in the quarterfinal round on July 11 from Miami Stadium in Miami, Florida.

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