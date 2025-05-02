NWSL Gisele Thompson scores first pro goal, makes NWSL history with sister Alyssa Updated May. 3, 2025 12:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The National Women's Soccer League is officially adding two names to its record books.

Angel City's Gisele Thompson, assisted by her older sister Alyssa, scored her first professional goal on Friday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Alyssa sent a cross in from the left side to Gisele, who found the back of the net. With the goal, the pair became the first sisters to combine for a goal in NWSL history.

The goal came in the 22nd minute and gave Angel City a 2-0 lead in what turned into an eventual 4-3 win over the Washington Spirit. Gisele also accounted for an assist in the 72nd minute for Katie Zelem, who gave ACFC a 3-2 lead before Riley Tiernan's game-winner in the 98th minute.

"I'm so happy we got the win and the sister-to-sister goal," Gisele said after the game. "We've always dreamed about this, especially in this high [level] of football.

"Doing it together is amazing, and getting my first goal was just so incredible."

This was the moment the two had been manifesting ever since they signed contract extensions with Angel City in January. Alyssa, 20, who was the youngest player on the U.S. national team's 2023 Women's World Cup squad, agreed to a three-year extension which will keep her with the team through 2028. Gisele, 19, signed a two-year deal.

Alyssa was the first overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft at 18 out of Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles native, Alyssa developed her skills playing for the under-17 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team in MLS Next and scored in her Angel City debut.

Gisele followed her sister to Angel City last year. She also developed with the Total Futbol Academy before signing a pro contract just three days before her 17th birthday. The sisters were the first high school athletes to earn name, image and likeness deals with Nike.

After playing in the World Cup, Alyssa was left off the smaller U.S. roster for last year's Paris Olympics. She returned to the national team last fall, scoring her first goal in a 3-1 victory over Iceland in Texas. She has played in 13 games with the national team.

Prior to Friday, the NWSL never had a sister-to-sister goal. Samantha and Kristie Mewis played in the NWSL but never on the same team. Tori and Maddie Huster both played for the Spirit briefly in 2018 but never combined for a goal.

What's more, this marks the second huge accomplishment for the Thompson sisters this year. In February, the duo became just the second pair of sisters to start a U.S. women's national team game together, joining the Mewis sisters, who have appeared in three USWNT games alongside one another in their careers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

