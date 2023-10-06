International Friendlies
Germany's new coach takes fresh approach for friendlies vs. USMNT, Mexico
Published Oct. 6, 2023 1:52 p.m. ET

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann showed Friday that he wants to make his own mark on the team by calling up three new players and recalling four more for upcoming friendly games against the United States and Mexico.

Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick last month, summoned Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich, Stuttgart midfielder Chris Führich and Union Berlin forward Kevin Behrens for the first time.

The 36-year-old Nagelsmann also recalled veteran defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, Leipzig defender David Raum and Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Those players were all omitted from Flick’s latest squad lists.

"We’re a new coaching team and want to see as many players as possible around the national team," Nagelsmann said in a statement. "Our goal is to get used to each other as quickly as possible in the short time we have and to try and implement what we want in the few training sessions."

Nagelsmann was hired as Flick’s replacement on Sept. 22, nearly two weeks after Flick became the first Germany coach ever fired from the position after a 4-1 loss to Japan stretched the team’s losing run to three games and its winless run to five. Interim coach Rudi Völler led Germany to a morale-boosting 2-1 win over France in the next game.

Nagelsmann was given a contract through next year’s European Championship, which Germany is hosting.

Germany will play the United States in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 14, and Mexico in Philadelphia four days later. The team’s next Euro 2024 warmup games are against Turkey in Berlin on Nov. 18 and Austria in Vienna three days after that.

The 34-year-old Hummels was never called up by Flick, who took over from Joachim Löw after Germany was knocked out of the Euro 2020 tournament in 2021. But Hummels has taken on a starring role at Borussia Dortmund in recent months, outshining Germany teammates Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Nagelsmann did not call up Schlotterbeck for the trip to the United States.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Germany
United States
Mexico

