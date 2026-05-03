Frenkie De Jong On Marcus Rashford's Impact At Barcelona: ‘He Really Adds A Lot'

Frenkie de Jong has praised Marcus Rashford's profound tactical impact at Barcelona since his loan move from Manchester United.

The Dutch midfielder believes the England international provides crucial speed that transforms their attack, though it has not yet been confirmed whether he will join Barça on a permanent deal this summer.

Tactical impact and impressive stats

Speaking to The Guardian, De Jong highlighted the tactical shift at Barcelona following Rashford’s arrival on loan from United.

The Dutch midfielder praised the forward's tangible contributions across all competitions this season.

The attacker has been vital to the Catalan club, registering 13 goals and 14 assists in 46 matches, totaling 2,378 minutes on the pitch.

This prolific output has helped the club dominate domestically, with Barca on the verge of winning a second successive La Liga crown.

Pushing for a permanent transfer

Beyond his impressive on-pitch influence, the 28-year-old is reportedly eager to make his move permanent.

He is said to be willing to accept a significant reduction to his €350,000-a-week wages to stay in Spain. United, meanwhile, are demanding a €30 million fee for the forward.

De Jong explained exactly how his teammate alters the opposition's defensive structure.

"A really good guy," De Jong said. "Open and kind and he’s also having a big impact for us on the pitch. With his speed and depth, he really adds a lot to our game. And by doing so, he also forces the opponent’s defense to drop back a bit, which creates more space for us in the middle."

Finding stability in a competitive squad

Flick is pleased with Rashford's performances, though the final decision on his future rests with the Barça board.

The blending of experienced signings and youth academy products has created a vibrant atmosphere at the Spotify Camp Nou this season.

De Jong noted this positive environment in the dressing room: "We have a very open team, quite young, so there’s a lot of energy," he says. "We have a lot of potential. It’s about making sure we unlock that."

FC Barcelona v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 (Getty Images Sport)

What comes next?

Having already lifted the Supercopa earlier this season, Rashford and Barcelona are now firmly on track to secure the La Liga title.

A win or a draw in their next game, a Clásico clash with rivals Real Madrid, will be enough to get Barça over the line.

Rashford will hope to finalize his permanent transfer before the World Cup kicks off on June 11, where England will face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the group stage.