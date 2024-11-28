English Premier League
Frank Lampard returns to coaching, will lead second-division Coventry City
English Premier League

Frank Lampard returns to coaching, will lead second-division Coventry City

Updated Nov. 28, 2024 2:03 p.m. ET

Ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard returned to soccer on Thursday when he was hired to coach Coventry City in the second division.

The 46-year-old Lampard signed a 2 1/2-year contract.

Lampard would bring a "clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level," Coventry owner Doug King said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lampard has been out of work since June last year, the end of an interim spell in charge of Chelsea.

He previously managed the English Premier League club from 2019-21 and followed that with less than a year at Everton.

He also has experience of the second tier of English soccer, having begun his managerial career with Derby.

"Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful," King said.

The move to Coventry is a step down for Lampard, who was considered a rising talent when hired by Chelsea after only one season in management with Derby.

One of Chelsea's greatest players, he was fired after a run of bad results in January 2021 and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went on to win the Champions League that season.

At Everton, Lampard managed to steer the club away from relegation when taking over midway through the season in 2022, but was out just under a year later with his team second from bottom of the standings.

As interim at Chelsea he managed one win in 11 games, losing eight of them.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes