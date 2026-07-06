France Launches Appeal To FIFA To Rescind Michael Olise Yellow Card Before Quarterfinals

The French Football Federation (FFF) has launched an appeal to FIFA in an attempt to have Michael Olise’s yellow card rescinded. The Bayern Munich star was booked during Les Bleus' last-16 victory over Paraguay, leaving him on a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the quarter-finals.

France Fear Suspension For Star Man

Olise has been one of the standout performers of the 2026 World Cup, but his participation in the latter stages of the tournament is now under threat. The playmaker was cautioned following a heated altercation with Paraguay's Matias Galarza during Saturday's knockout clash. While Galarza fell to the turf claiming facial contact, television replays suggested the initial contact from the Frenchman was limited to a tug on the opponent's shirt.

The yellow card carries significant weight as it places Olise just one booking away from a mandatory one-match suspension. Should he receive another caution in Thursday’s quarter-final showdown against Morocco in Foxborough, he would be ruled out of a potential semi-final against either Spain or Portugal.

The Balogun Precedent

According to The Athletic, the FFF has approached world football’s governing body to rectify what the French officials perceive as a clear officiating error. The appeal comes at a time of immense disciplinary controversy within the tournament.

FIFA recently made the unprecedented decision to suspend a one-match ban for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. This move followed high-level interventions involving U.S. President Donald Trump and a comprehensive legal team from U.S. Soccer. While Balogun was initially sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA cited Article 27 of its disciplinary code to allow him to face Belgium in the last 16.

The FFF has been quick to distance its current request from the American situation, insisting that their appeal is based entirely on the merits of Olise's specific case.

They maintain that the booking was an injustice in its own right and deserves to be erased regardless of other rulings. However, the timing of the request suggests that member associations are now more willing to challenge on-field decisions following the relaxation of Balogun's punishment.

Olise's Numbers Underline The Scale Of The Threat

Beyond the disciplinary controversy, the timing of any suspension would be particularly damaging given Olise's influence on France's campaign. The Bayern Munich winger currently sits top of the World Cup assist charts with five, the most by any player in a single tournament since 1994 and just one shy of the all-time record of six set by Pele in 1970.

He has already been named Man of the Match twice during the competition – first for his display in France's opening 3-1 win over Senegal, where he set up Kylian Mbappe's goal, and again in the 3-0 round-of-32 victory over Sweden, where he provided 2 assists. His consistency has made him one of the leading contenders for the tournament's Golden Ball award, with former France international Thierry Henry going as far as to describe him as playing on "another planet".

Losing a player of that creative output for a potential semi-final – particularly given Didier Deschamps' side has built its attacking rhythm around his partnership with Mbappe – would represent a significant blow to France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final.

FIFA Under Intense Scrutiny

With the integrity of the tournament's disciplinary process under the microscope, all eyes are on FIFA to see if they will afford France the same leniency shown to the host nation. For now, Olise remains a heartbeat away from missing out on a potential semi-final. If FIFA denies the appeal, Olise will have to play with extreme caution against Morocco.