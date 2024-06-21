UEFA Euro Is France still the favorite to win Euro 2024? Published Jun. 21, 2024 6:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kylian Mbappé and France are one of the favorites to triumph in Euro 2024, but the early results have left much to be desired, as they're 1-0-1 (W-L-D) in Group D.

Its latest match was a 0-0 draw against the Netherlands on Friday, which came with Mbappé available but ultimately not playing due to a broken nose that he suffered in France's 1-0 win over Austria earlier in the tournament.

Is there reason to be worried about the French?

On the latest edition of "FOX Soccer NOW," Ariane Hingst vehemently argued that France will win the tournament, with Mbappé's presumptive return aiding them.

"Have you ever seen a team winning a title without a good coach? No. This never, ever happens. Didier Deschamps comes with a lot of experience as a player himself, having won it all, and then, he's coaching France," Hingst said. "He's been to a title three times in a major tournament … [against the Netherlands] he showed flexibility. He knew what to change when it really matters, so having such a good coach that gives you a really, really good reason to win the title …

"You need a good goalkeeper to win a tournament. Mike Maignan, kept them alive [against the Netherlands]. There were so many chances, and he denied all of them because he's got great timing, great positioning, he is fearless … you need defense, and a goalkeeper is part of a defense to win a title."

Deschamps has been France's manager since 2012, with the program a combined 100-29-26 with him at the helm.

Meanwhile, Maignan is yet to surrender a goal in Euro 2024, compiling a combined seven saves. As for France's collective play, though, it was out-passed (395-377) and out-possessed by Austria, while the Netherlands attempted four shots on goal against them.

Jimmy Conrad concurred with the positive French sentiment.

"France has the best chance to win," Conrad said. "They had a 0-0 draw against a very good opponent … this core of players has won a World Cup. They got to a World Cup final. Yes, they tripped up in the last Euro in the Round of 16 against Switzerland, and Kylian Mbappé's actually never scored a goal in the Euros before, but he's due."

France is back in action on June 25 against Poland (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

