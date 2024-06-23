UEFA Women's EURO FOX Sports to air UEFA Women's European Championship in 2025 Updated Jun. 23, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship will be broadcast by FOX Sports, it was announced on Sunday.

The news comes as the men’s Euros and Copa América are well underway, and on the heels of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, all of which have been broadcast on FOX Sports and on the FOX Sports app.

BREAKING NEWS: UEFA Women's Euro 2025 special announcement

The 2025 tournament will be held in Switzerland from July 2-27.

England won the 2022 edition of the tournament — its first European title ever — with a historic 2-1 victory over Germany in the final. After scoring the winning goal in extra time, Chloe Kelly tore off her shirt and waved it around her head in front of 87,192 adoring fans at Wembley Stadium. The seminal moment changed women’s soccer forever in England, as it was made crystal clear how fans had fallen in love with the Lionesses.

Some described it as England’s "99ers moment," referencing how the U.S. women’s national team changed the way women’s soccer was viewed in the United States after winning the 1999 World Cup on home soil.

The landmark event was followed by the 2023 World Cup, which broke records for TV viewership and attendance, and was capped by Spain defeating England 1-0 in the final in Sydney.

Both nations should be among the favorites entering next year’s Euros, as well as perennial powers France and Germany.

