NWSL Former USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski reportedly returning to Kansas City Updated Oct. 20, 2023 4:11 p.m. ET

Former United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski is returning to Kansas City, where he coached 2013 to 2017, according to a report from The Washington Post on Friday.

Andonovski will have the dual role of coach and sporting director with the NWSL's Kansas City Current, according to The Equalizer. When Andonovski last coached in Kansas City, it was for the now defunct FC Kansas City.

Andonovski most recently served as the coach of United States women's national team. His four-year reign ended shortly after the USWNT was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup, marking its worst-ever finish at the tournament. He also coached the team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. The U.S. had won the last four gold medals at the summer Olympic Games.

Andonovski resigned as coach in August.

At Kansas City, Andonovski will be reunited with U.S. internationals Sam Mewis and Adrianna Franch.

