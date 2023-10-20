NWSL
Former USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski reportedly returning to Kansas City
NWSL

Former USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski reportedly returning to Kansas City

Updated Oct. 20, 2023 4:11 p.m. ET

Former United States women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski is returning to Kansas City, where he coached 2013 to 2017, according to a report from The Washington Post on Friday.

Andonovski will have the dual role of coach and sporting director with the NWSL's Kansas City Current, according to The Equalizer. When Andonovski last coached in Kansas City, it was for the now defunct FC Kansas City.

Andonovski most recently served as the coach of United States women's national team. His four-year reign ended shortly after the USWNT was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup, marking its worst-ever finish at the tournament. He also coached the team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. The U.S. had won the last four gold medals at the summer Olympic Games.

Andonovski resigned as coach in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Kansas City, Andonovski will be reunited with U.S. internationals Sam Mewis and Adrianna Franch.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Kansas City Current
NWSL
share
Get more from NWSL Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 7 picks

FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 7 picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes