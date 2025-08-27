United States Folarin Balogun Added to U.S. Men's Roster for September Window Updated Aug. 27, 2025 2:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has finalized his 23-player roster for the September international window by calling up AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun's addition to the roster was announced by U.S. Soccer on Wednesday, a day after the national team stated that a 23rd player would be named to the original 22-player roster "at a later date."

Balogun will now have the opportunity to make his first national team appearance since September 2024. The former Arsenal product missed four months due to a shoulder injury he suffered in October and required surgery in December. He was initially named to Pochettino's 2025 Gold Cup roster but was sent home due to an ankle injury.

Balogun scored in his last international appearance, a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in September. In total, Balogun has nine goal contributions in 15 appearances for the U.S. men's national team.

The United States will kick off their upcoming international window with a friendly against South Korea on Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.

