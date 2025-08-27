United States
Folarin Balogun Added to U.S. Men's Roster for September Window
United States

Folarin Balogun Added to U.S. Men's Roster for September Window

Updated Aug. 27, 2025 2:45 p.m. ET

United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has finalized his 23-player roster for the September international window by calling up AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun's addition to the roster was announced by U.S. Soccer on Wednesday, a day after the national team stated that a 23rd player would be named to the original 22-player roster "at a later date."

Balogun will now have the opportunity to make his first national team appearance since September 2024. The former Arsenal product missed four months due to a shoulder injury he suffered in October and required surgery in December. He was initially named to Pochettino's 2025 Gold Cup roster but was sent home due to an ankle injury.

Balogun scored in his last international appearance, a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in September. In total, Balogun has nine goal contributions in 15 appearances for the U.S. men's national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States will kick off their upcoming international window with a friendly against South Korea on Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Christian Pulisic Back for U.S. Men's Team; Weston McKennie, Matt Turner Out

Christian Pulisic Back for U.S. Men's Team; Weston McKennie, Matt Turner Out

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes