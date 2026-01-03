Wolverhampton Sets Premier League Record with First Win After 20 Games

It has taken 20 games, but Wolverhampton Wanderers finally have their first win in the Premier League.

A 3-0 victory over West Ham at Molineux on Saturday brought some respite for Wolves after its historically bad start to a top-flight season.

No team has taken this long to record its first win of a Premier League campaign since the competition's inception in 1992.

The record for the longest winless start to a top-division campaign is held by Bolton Wanderers, who won for the first time in the 1902-03 season on their 22nd attempt.

Wolves, which has won twice in the English League Cup this season — including against West Ham — last tasted success in the Premier League on April 26. That was a month before the end of last season.

Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and Mateus Mane scored first-half goals for Wolves, which moved onto six points — still 12 from safety with 18 games remaining — but was only six points behind next-to-last Burnley, which lost at Brighton 2-0 on Saturday.

West Ham stayed in third-to-last place, four points from safety.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

