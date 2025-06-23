FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Standings: PSG advance to Round of 16, Lionel Messi next?

Published Jun. 23, 2025 7:21 p.m. ET

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer, the U.S. is hosting the revamped, 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 11 cities across the country this summer.

"One month, the best players in the world, the best clubs in the world, to determine who will be the real world championship for clubs," FIFA president Gianni Infantino told FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas earlier this month. "Not only national teams, but clubs. It’s about time someone created a new Club World Cup, right?"

Among the stars competing in the FIFA Club World Cup are Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembélé, Weston McKennie and Denzel Dumfries, all of whom are expected to star for their countries at the 2026 World Cup.

Here are the current group standings for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup:

Group A MP W D L Pts
Palmeiras (Brazil) 2 1 1 0 4
Inter Miami 2 1 1 0 4
Porto (Portugal) 2 0 1 1 1
Al Ahly (Egypt) 2 0 1 1 1
Group B MP W D L Pts
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 3 2 0 1 6
Botafogo (Brazil) 3 2 0 1 6
Atlético Madrid (Spain) 3 2 0 1 6
Seattle 3 0 0 3 0
Group C MP W D L Pts
Bayern Munich (Germany) 2 2 0 0 6
Benfica (Portugal) 2 1 1 0 4
Boca Juniors (Argentina) 2 0 1 1 1
Auckland City (New Zealand) 2 0 0 2 0
Group D MP W D L Pts
Flamengo (Brazil) 2 2 0 0 6
Chelsea (England) 2 1 0 1 3
Esperance (Tunisia) 2 1 0 1 3
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 2 0
Group E MP W D L Pts
Inter Milan (Italy) 2 1 1 0 4
River Plate (Argentina) 2 1 1 0 3
Monterrey (Mexico) 2 1 1 0 3
Urawa (Japan) 2 0 0 2 0
Group F MP W D L Pts
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2 1 1 0 4
Fluminense (Brazil) 2 1 1 0 4
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 2 1 0 1 3
Ulsan (South Korea) 2 0 0 2 0
Group G MP W D L Pts
Juventus (Italy) 2 2 0 0 6
Manchester City (England) 2 2 0 0 6
Al Ain (UAE) 2 0 0 2 0
Wydad (Morocco) 2 0 0 2 0
Group H MP W D L Pts
Real Madrid (Spain) 2 1 1 0 4
Salzburg (Austria) 2 1 1 0 4
Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 2 0 2 0 2
Pachuca (Mexico) 2 0 0 2 0

