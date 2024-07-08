UEFA Euro Euro, Copa América betting preview: 'Argentina is gonna be in a ton of parlays' Published Jul. 8, 2024 5:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the dog days of summer, soccer is providing some measure of relief for bettors and bookmakers. Wagering on Euro 2024 odds and Copa América odds is strong so far, and it's due to get stronger with intriguing semifinals.

"Both tournaments have been extremely popular with bettors," BetMGM trader Tristan Davis said Monday afternoon. "Both tournaments are massively well known across the world, whether you’re a bettor or not."

Fellow BetMGM trader Seamus Magee, a big soccer aficionado, helps break down betting on Tuesday’s matches: Spain vs. France in the first Euro semifinal, and Argentina vs. Canada in the first Copa semi, with FOX and FS1 bringing you all the action.

Euro 2024 Odds and Betting

Spain vs France: BetMGM opened the three-way moneyline at Spain +165/France +190/Draw +200. Odds have shifted slightly over the past couple of days. Spain is now +170, France is +200 and Draw is +180 on the Euro 2024 odds board.

If you’re looking at the favorite, then that means a $100 bet on Spain would profit $170 ($270 total payout) provided Spain wins in 90 minutes plus injury time. But if the match goes to overtime, you’d lose that bet, even if Spain ultimately reaches the final.

If you’d like to avoid that fate, then you’d be better served wagering on the To Advance/To Qualify option. That’s solely a bet on which team will make Sunday’s final. Spain is -125 while France has even money to advance.

Magee addressed not only Tuesday’s Spain-France semifinal, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app, but Wednesday’s Netherlands-England semi, since betting on both is similar.

"Both Euro semifinals have seen pretty good two-way action so far," Magee said Monday afternoon. "Our [championship] futures book looks solid, too. So if we can just have one of these matches go to extra time, I think we’ll have a good round."

Anyone betting on Draw would like such an outcome, too. And Draw has proven to be a good bet of late. Three of the four Euro quarterfinals were tied after 90 minutes plus injury time.

UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals Gambling Guide

Copa America Odds and Betting

Argentina vs Canada: This is the most lopsided match of the two Copa and two Euro semifinals. On the three-way moneyline, Lionel Messi’s Argentina side is a -275 favorite on BetMGM’s Copa America odds board. So it would require a $275 bet to profit $100 ($375 total payout) on Argentina.

On the flip side, Canada is a hefty +850 underdog. A $100 bet would land a tidy $850 profit ($950 total payout) in the unlikely event of a Canadian upset. Draw is +375 at BetMGM for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ET match on FS1.

"Argentina is gonna be in a ton of parlays. But we’ll definitely see some strong play on Canada from Ontario, to offset some liability," Magee said, alluding to BetMGM’s operations north of the border drawing a lot of underdog dollars.

For purposes of greater betting interest in Sunday’s Copa America championship match, BetMGM wants Argentina to end Canada’s run.

"Argentina is surprisingly the only winner on the [championship] futures book right now. So we’ll hope they can progress and give us an international final with Messi," Magee said.

The Argentina-Canada winner faces either Colombia or Uruguay, who meet Wednesday in the second Copa semifinal.

Circle back with us on Tuesday for more on betting for Wednesday’s Copa America and Euro 2024 semis.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

