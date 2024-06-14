UEFA Euro Euro 2024 Odds: How to bet Germany vs. Scotland Updated Jun. 14, 2024 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Today is the day. The 2024 Euros are finally here!

Host nation, Germany, will kick off the 2024 Euro tournament against Scotland.

The game will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Germany comes into the tournament with high expectations, as they have the third-lowest odds to take home the trophy at +550.

The past two major tournaments have been extremely disappointing for Germany. Die Mannschaft failed to make it out of the Group Stage at the 2022 World Cup and was knocked out in the Round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2020.

But, a lot has changed since the last World Cup, as Julian Nagelsmann is now the head coach of this talented German squad.

On the other hand, in 2020, Scotland played in its first Euros since 1996. It has never made it out of the Group Stage in 11 major tournaments.

After beating out Norway, Scotland finished second in their qualifying group and are now set to take on the hosts in the opening match of the Euros.

Germany vs. Scotland Odds:

Moneyline: Scotland +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total); Germany -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

Draw: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -163 (bet $10 to win $16.13 total)

Under: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)

Germany are favorites to win Group A (-270) while Scotland are the long shots at +1000 to win the group.

