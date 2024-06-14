UEFA Euro Germany-Scotland predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 14, 2024 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2024 Euros are finally here!

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.



Germany vs Scotland, 3 p.m. ET Friday, FOX and FOX Sports app



Antonio Rudiger 1+ shot attempt

Germany figure to have much of the ball along with a good number of chances. That will likely result in a bunch of corners, meaning Rudiger will get to show how good he is in the air. If you’re feeling a bit bolder, you could also take the +300 for at least one shot on goal.

PICK: Antonio Rudiger (-125) 1+ shot attempt (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

