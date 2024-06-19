UEFA Euro Euro 2024 Golden Boot picks: 'Opportunity to buy low on pre-tournament favorite' Updated Jun. 19, 2024 2:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Whose boot will shine brightest at the Euro 2024 Tournament?

Chris "The Bear" Fallica joined Stu Holden on Wednesday's edition of "Euro Today" to discuss the Golden Boot race.

Despite Belgium's loss in its first game of the tournament, Romelu Lukaku is currently tied for the fourth-lowest odds with Jude Bellingham (+1200) to win the Golden Boot, trailing only Kylian Mbappé (+600), Harry Kane (+700) and Cristiano Ronaldo (+800).

Now that every team in the field has played at least one match, the two discussed whether there was value in the Golden Boot betting market and why Lukaku is worth a look.

Let's dive into the fun.

Holden: There have been no goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and no goals from Harry Kane. Is there a play right there in the Golden Boot market?

Bear: "I think there is. There have been 34 goals in the tournament and none from the four shortest prices entering the tournament: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lukaku. Nobody has multiple goals and I think that offers an opportunity as a handicapper, maybe to hop in on someone like Lukaku. … His expected goals were through the roof in that opening match. I think he is going to get a couple against Romania.

"As a handicapper, this is what you are looking for. An opportunity to buy low on a pre-tournament favorite or find someone sitting on one or zero goals that may have been a price. They can pick up another one or two here in the group stage and then advance into the knockout round and get a couple more there."

PICK: Romelu Lukaku (+1200)

On the latest episode of "Bear Bet", The Bear also gave out a couple of long-shot picks to win the Golden Boot.

ADDITIONAL LONG-SHOT GOLDEN BOOT PICKS:

Jamal Musiala : +2800

Lamine Yamal : +4500



"The fact that none of the big guns scored — Ronaldo, Kane, Mbappé, whoever — opens up the opportunity for potentially one of those longer-priced [names]."

RELATED: Golden Boot Tracker

