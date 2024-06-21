UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Energized Austria puts Robert Lewandowski's Poland at risk of elimination Updated Jun. 21, 2024 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Austria picked up a crucial win at Euro 2024 by defeating Poland 3-1 in its second group match and leaving the Poles on the brink of elimination on Friday.

Gernot Trauner, Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic scored for Austria, while Krzysztof Piatek had Poland's first-half equalizer.

To avoid a group stage exit, Poland needs the Netherlands to beat France in a later Group D match on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Lewandowski, who missed Poland's first match against the Netherlands due to an injury, came on in the second half but failed to make an impact, and was booked after just five minutes on the pitch.

Austria came out blazing and took the lead within 10 minutes when Trauner headed in a cross from Philipp Mwene.

The Poles clawed their way back and leveled just before the half-hour mark, with Piatek slotting in a rebound from close range.

Polish fans roared as their record goal-scorer Lewandowski rose from the bench 15 minutes into the second half to make his Euro 2024 debut, replacing Adam Buksa in the attack. However, the captain had a disappointing evening in Berlin, receiving a yellow card almost immediately after a tough challenge on Philipp Lienhart.

Baumgartner picked up an excellent pass from Alexander Prass to make it 2-1, and this time Poland didn't have the energy to reply.

Arnautovic sealed the win for Austria from the penalty spot after Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny brought down Marcel Sabitzer in the penalty area in the 77th.

Austria, after a loss and a win, next faces the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Poland vs. Austria Highlights

France awaits two-loss Poland in the final round of the group stage.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Euro Austria Poland

share