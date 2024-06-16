UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Jude Bellingham puts England ahead in Group C Updated Jun. 16, 2024 6:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The group stage of Euro 2024 continued on Sunday with some late-game dramatics in Poland's matchup with the Netherlands, followed by a heavyweight battle between England and Serbia.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the third day of Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

The Netherlands improved to 10-3-7 (W-L-D) all-time vs Poland, outscoring them 30 to 20 in those matches. They have not lost to Poland in their last 13 matches, a streak dating back to May of 1979.

The Netherlands played a game at a major tournament without a player from Ajax in the starting lineup for the first time since 2008, and just the 12th time ever.

Seven of Wout Weghorst's last nine goals for the Netherlands have come as a substitute. He is also just the second Dutch player with three consecutive games in which he came on as a substitute and scored.

Cody Gakpo became the third European player to score in each of his last four group stage games at the Euros and World Cup in this century, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Álvaro Morata.

Robert Lewandowski did not play for Poland at a major tournament for the first time since the 2008 Euros; he had played every minute of the previous 18 matches.

Michal Probierz recorded his first loss with Poland since becoming manager in September 2023. His record in that stretch is 5-1-3 (W-L-D).

This was the first draw of the tournament.

Denmark remains unbeaten all-time against Slovenia, now 5-0-2 (W-L-D) in seven matches; they've outscored them 15-4 in those games.

Christian Eriksen is now tied for fourth all-time in goals for Denmark with 42.

Slovenia is windless all time at the Euros, at 0-1-3 (W-L-D).

Erik Janza's goal for Slovenia was the 850th goal scored in Euros history.

Jude Bellingham became the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21 (20 years and 353 days), having played at Euro 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and now Euro 2024.

Bellingham scored his second major tournament goal of his career and became the first player ever to score for England at the Euros and World Cup while playing outside his home country. Bellingham and Owen are the only English players to score at a World Cup and the Euros before turning 21 years old.

Bellingham is the third English player aged 20 or younger to score at the Euros, joining Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

England recorded its fifth straight clean sheet in the group stage of the Euros, making it the first team ever to do so.

England has scored more headed goals (18) at the Euros all-time than any other nation.

Harry Kane recorded his 12th appearance at the Euros, the most ever by an English player.

Best of the Day

Assist of the Day: Jonas Wind, Denmark

As if Christian Eriksen scoring a goal in his return to Euros wasn't poetic enough, Jonas Wind's backheel to set it up made it all the more special.

Save of the Day: Wojciech Szczęsny, Poland

Poland has one of the best shot-blockers in the world in Wojciech Szczęsny — unfortunately for Poland, his heroics in goal weren't enough to secure the win.

Goal of the Day: Wout Weghorst, Netherlands

At this point, "supersub" isn't a strong enough superlative for Wout Weghorst, whose 83rd minute goal gave the Netherlands all three points on the day.

