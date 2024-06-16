UEFA Euro
Christian Eriksen scores at Euro 2024, three years after cardiac arrest
Christian Eriksen scores at Euro 2024, three years after cardiac arrest

Published Jun. 16, 2024 2:08 p.m. ET

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark in his first European Championship match since suffering cardiac arrest at the previous edition of the tournament in 2021.

Eriksen neatly slotted a finish into the corner in the 17th minute of Denmark's Group C opener against Slovenia on Sunday.

The midfielder collapsed on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in Denmark's opening match in the last Euros three years ago. In scary scenes, medics worked frenetically to give him chest compressions before he was carried away on a stretcher.

He returned to the sport in 2022, fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

