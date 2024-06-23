UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners Updated Jun. 23, 2024 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Germany will advance to the Euro 2024 Round of 16 as the winner of Group A after scoring an equalizer in the 93rd minute, but it wasn't the only team to score a significant stoppage time stunner — it wasn't even the latest.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the final day of Group A games, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Germany wins group A and will face the runner-up of Group C in the Round of 16. Switzerland finishes as group runner-up in Group A and will face the runner-up of Group B in the Round of 16.

Germany finished with eight goals in the group stage, the first time they've scored that many goals in the group stage of a major tournament since the 2006 World Cup.

Seven of Niclas Füllkrug's 13 goals for Germany have been as a substitute. He scored as a substitute for the fourth time at a major tournament and is now the record-scorer for Germany off the bench at major tournaments.

Manuel Neuer made his 18th appearance at the Euros, the most among goalkeepers in the history of the competition.

Switzerland has now advanced to the knockout stage in the last six major tournaments. France will be the only other European nation to do this if it advances.

At 23 years and 242 days, Dan Ndoye became Switzerland's second-youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros after Johan Vonlanthen against France in 2004 (18 years and 141 days).

Switzerland vs. Germany Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Hungary finishes third in Group A. It can advance if it finishes as one of the top four third-place teams. Scotland is eliminated, finishing last in Group A.

Kevin Csoboth's goal for Hungary is the latest goal in regular time in Euros history at 99:32.

Scotland remains winless all-time at the Euros when conceding first, now 0-7-0 (W-L-D).

Scotland leaves Euro 2024 as the team to attempt the fewest shots both overall (17) and on target (3). There have only been two instances at this tournament of a team failing to have a shot in the first half of a match, and both have been Scotland. Scotland's 17 shots in this tournament is tied for the lowest by a nation since the group stage was introduced in 1980 (along with Northern Ireland at Euro 2016).

Scotland vs. Hungary Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Best of the Day

Assist of the Day: Roland Sallai, Hungary

Even in the high pressure of stoppage time, Roland Sallai stayed composed and delivered a perfect ball to Kevin Csoboth for the winner.

Save of the Day: Manuel Neuer, Germany

With the group up for grabs and the game still within reach, Manuel Neuer once again delivered for Germany in goal.

Goal of the Day: Kevin Csoboth, Hungary

Hungary still has a chance to advance to the Round of 16 thanks to some late-game heroics by Kevin Csoboth.

