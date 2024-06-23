Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Germany will advance to the Euro 2024 Round of 16 as the winner of Group A after scoring an equalizer in the 93rd minute, but it wasn't the only team to score a significant stoppage time stunner — it wasn't even the latest.
Here's a recap of everything that happened on the final day of Group A games, with stats from FOX Sports Research:
Germany 1, Switzerland 1
- Germany wins group A and will face the runner-up of Group C in the Round of 16. Switzerland finishes as group runner-up in Group A and will face the runner-up of Group B in the Round of 16.
- Germany finished with eight goals in the group stage, the first time they've scored that many goals in the group stage of a major tournament since the 2006 World Cup.
- Seven of Niclas Füllkrug's 13 goals for Germany have been as a substitute. He scored as a substitute for the fourth time at a major tournament and is now the record-scorer for Germany off the bench at major tournaments.
- Manuel Neuer made his 18th appearance at the Euros, the most among goalkeepers in the history of the competition.
- Switzerland has now advanced to the knockout stage in the last six major tournaments. France will be the only other European nation to do this if it advances.
- At 23 years and 242 days, Dan Ndoye became Switzerland's second-youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros after Johan Vonlanthen against France in 2004 (18 years and 141 days).
Hungary 1, Scotland 0
- Hungary finishes third in Group A. It can advance if it finishes as one of the top four third-place teams. Scotland is eliminated, finishing last in Group A.
- Kevin Csoboth's goal for Hungary is the latest goal in regular time in Euros history at 99:32.
- Scotland remains winless all-time at the Euros when conceding first, now 0-7-0 (W-L-D).
- Scotland leaves Euro 2024 as the team to attempt the fewest shots both overall (17) and on target (3). There have only been two instances at this tournament of a team failing to have a shot in the first half of a match, and both have been Scotland. Scotland's 17 shots in this tournament is tied for the lowest by a nation since the group stage was introduced in 1980 (along with Northern Ireland at Euro 2016).
Best of the Day
Assist of the Day: Roland Sallai, Hungary
Even in the high pressure of stoppage time, Roland Sallai stayed composed and delivered a perfect ball to Kevin Csoboth for the winner.
Save of the Day: Manuel Neuer, Germany
With the group up for grabs and the game still within reach, Manuel Neuer once again delivered for Germany in goal.
Goal of the Day: Kevin Csoboth, Hungary
Hungary still has a chance to advance to the Round of 16 thanks to some late-game heroics by Kevin Csoboth.
