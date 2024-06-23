UEFA Nations League
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
UEFA Nations League

Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland

Updated Jun. 23, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET

Hungary forward Barnabás Varga was in the hospital in stable condition after enduring a serious-looking injury during his team’s final group match at the European Championship on Sunday.

The Group A game against Scotland was halted for nearly 10 minutes so Varga could get treatment after colliding with opposing goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Varga’s teammates held up blankets to shield the player as he was tended to by medical staff, while everyone looked on in concern.

Both sets of fans applauded when Varga was stretchered off.

"Barnabás Varga’s condition is stable!" the Hungarian soccer federation wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the match.

Another report said that Varga was conscious.

"The Ferencváros player is currently in one of the hospitals in Stuttgart! We will inform you immediately if there is any news about its status!"

Hungary snatched a 1-0 win, with a dramatic stoppage-time goal from substitute Kevin Csoboth, to leave it with a chance of advancing to the round of 16. Scotland was eliminated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

