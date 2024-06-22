UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium enjoy bounce-back performances Published Jun. 22, 2024 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The stage is set for a chaotic final day of group play at Euro 2024, with three teams in Group E knotted up at three points after Belgium bounced back with a 2-0 win over Romania on Saturday at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the ninth day of Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

With the draw, Georgia recorded its first-ever points at the Euros. It lost its first-ever Euros match against Turkey in the first group game.

Georges Mikautadze is now the sixth player to score both of his nation's first two goals at the Euros, and first since Andriy Shevchenko in 2012 for Ukraine

Patrik Schick's six goals in the last two Euros (2020 and 2024) are the most of any player in that span, surpassing Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo

Schick's six career goals at the Euros in seven games is the second-highest goal per game ratio (0.86) in Euros history among players with at least five games played, trailing only Michel Platini (1.8; nine goals in five games).

Schick's six Euros goals are also the most by a Czech player ever, passing Milan Baro.

Georgia vs. Czechia Highlights

Portugal won its group and will face a third-place team in the Round of 16. Portugal has never failed to advance out of the Euros group stage in nine appearances at the tournament.

Portugal's three goals scored and three-goal margin of victory ties its record for both categories in Euros history.

Portugal is the first team in Euros history to benefit from an own goal in its first two games of the tournament. In the history of the World Cup and the Euros, only the 2018 World Cup (12) and Euro 2020 (11) have seen more own goals than Euro 2024 (six). There are still 28 games left in this tournament.

Samet Akaydin scored the second own goal from outside the box in Euros history, after Pedri in Croatia vs. Spain in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his eighth career assist at the Euros, tying the record for the most-ever (Karel Poborský).

Bernardo Silva scored his first international goal at a major tournament. His goal was also the first time in Euros history a Manchester City player scored on a Manchester United goalkeeper.

Roberto Martínez is now 15-2-0 (W-L-D) as Portugal's manager, having taken over in January 2023.

This was the first Euros game since Greece vs. Spain in 2004 to see five yellow cards in the first half.

Türkiye vs. Portugal Highlights

Belgium's win makes it the fourth team in Group E to get three points. This is the first time in Euros history that all four teams in a group have three points each after the first two matches played.

Belgium scored its opening goal 73 seconds into the match, which is the earliest goal ever in a match at a major international tournament (World Cup or Euros). It was also the third-fastest goal in Euros history. Two of the three fastest goals in Euros history have come in this tournament.

Romelu Lukaku made his 12th appearance at the Euros for Belgium, the most by a Belgian player ever.

Lukaku has had three goals overturned by VAR this tournament.

Youri Tielemans scored from outside the box, meaning that 15 of the 61 goals this tournament have come from outside the box.

Kevin De Bruyne scored his second-career Euros goal in his 11th appearance in the tournament. His 11 Euros matches played is the second-most by a Belgian behind Lukaku.

Jan Vertonghen became the oldest Belgian (37 years and 59 days old on matchday) to appear at the Euros, and the third-oldest ever at a major tournament.

Domenico Tedesco is now 11-1-4 (W-L-D) as Belgium's manager since taking over in February 2023, with the lone loss coming against Slovakia in their opening match.

Belgium vs. Romania Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Best of the Day

Assist of the Day: Koen Casteels, Belgium

Yes, Koen Casteels is a goalkeeper …

Save of the Day: Koen Casteels, Belgium

... which is why he also has the Save of the Day.

Goal of the Day: Georges Mikautadze, Georgia

On a day without any outstanding goals, history gets the nod.

