UEFA Euro
Euro 2024: Georgia ties Czechia for first point ever in a major tournament
UEFA Euro

Euro 2024: Georgia ties Czechia for first point ever in a major tournament

Updated Jun. 22, 2024 11:21 a.m. ET

Georgia earned its first-ever point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with Czechia at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Video reviews were in the spotlight as the Czechs had a goal for Adam Hlozek disallowed for a hand ball.

Georgia, the only team making its debut at Euro 2024, then took the lead with a Georges Mikautadze penalty given for a hand ball by Czech defender Robin Hranec.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Czech team got back into the game when a header rebounded off the post and Patrik Schick scored with his chest. Schick went off with a calf injury soon after.

Georgia could have won but Saba Lobjanidze shot narrowly over the bar with the last kick of the game on a counterattack.

The draw means that both teams almost certainly require a win in their last group games to qualify for the knockout stages.

Turkey and Portugal are the other two teams in Group F. They play later Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kylian Mbappé named as sub, won't start for France vs. Netherlands

Kylian Mbappé named as sub, won't start for France vs. Netherlands

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes