UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Georgia ties Czechia for first point ever in a major tournament Updated Jun. 22, 2024 11:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Georgia earned its first-ever point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with Czechia at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Video reviews were in the spotlight as the Czechs had a goal for Adam Hlozek disallowed for a hand ball.

Georgia, the only team making its debut at Euro 2024, then took the lead with a Georges Mikautadze penalty given for a hand ball by Czech defender Robin Hranec.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Czech team got back into the game when a header rebounded off the post and Patrik Schick scored with his chest. Schick went off with a calf injury soon after.

Georgia could have won but Saba Lobjanidze shot narrowly over the bar with the last kick of the game on a counterattack.

The draw means that both teams almost certainly require a win in their last group games to qualify for the knockout stages.

Turkey and Portugal are the other two teams in Group F. They play later Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share