Two fans enter field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during match at Euro 2024
Two young fans ran on the field in a bid to get selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during the second half of the European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey on Saturday.
Only one succeeded during the game, which Portugal won, 3-0.
Ronaldo was fine having his photograph taken with a young boy who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute at Westfalenstadion before whipping out his cell phone.
That fan then ran off before being stopped and escorted away — not before he waved to the crowd.
Then, about 15 minutes later, an older fan tried the same but Ronaldo threw his hands up in the air and turned his back on the spectator, who seemed to grab hold of Ronaldo's arm.
That fan was taken away.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
